What the Options Market Tells Us About KLA

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards KLA KLAC, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in KLAC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for KLA. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $292,660, and 4 are calls, amounting to $468,387.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $580.0 to $820.0 for KLA over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for KLA options trades today is 62.25 with a total volume of 118.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for KLA's big money trades within a strike price range of $580.0 to $820.0 over the last 30 days.

KLA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $139.0 $132.8 $134.09 $750.00 $268.1K 32 20 KLAC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $73.1 $67.1 $70.1 $660.00 $140.2K 46 21 KLAC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $180.1 $174.1 $177.0 $660.00 $123.8K 175 7 KLAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $36.0 $35.3 $35.3 $810.00 $49.4K 44 32 KLAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $81.9 $79.6 $79.6 $820.00 $47.7K 72 13

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

Having examined the options trading patterns of KLA, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of KLA

Currently trading with a volume of 457,440, the KLAC's price is up by 0.35%, now at $830.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for KLA

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $897.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for KLA, targeting a price of $950.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for KLA, targeting a price of $900.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on KLA with a target price of $960.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Argus Research continues to hold a Buy rating for KLA, targeting a price of $875.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on KLA with a target price of $800.

