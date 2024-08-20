Behind the Scenes of Philip Morris Intl's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Philip Morris Intl PM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 34 extraordinary options activities for Philip Morris Intl. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 64% leaning bullish and 26% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $330,428, and 27 are calls, amounting to $1,606,143.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $125.0 for Philip Morris Intl over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Philip Morris Intl's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Philip Morris Intl's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Philip Morris Intl 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.8 $20.7 $20.8 $100.00 $232.9K 4 264 PM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.0 $120.00 $156.0K 4.6K 314 PM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.9 $20.8 $20.9 $100.00 $144.2K 4 1.0K PM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $2.3 $2.2 $2.2 $117.00 $111.5K 1.2K 507 PM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.8 $20.0 $20.8 $100.00 $103.9K 4 610

About Philip Morris Intl

Created from the international operations of Altria in 2008, Philip Morris International sells cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heatsticks, vapes, and oral nicotine offerings primarily outside of the US. With the 2022 acquisition of Swedish Match, a leading manufacturer of traditional oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches primarily in the US and Scandinavia, PMI has not only diversified away from smokeable products but also gained a toehold into the US to sell its iQOS heatsticks.

Present Market Standing of Philip Morris Intl

With a volume of 3,608,919, the price of PM is up 0.45% at $118.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Philip Morris Intl

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $122.2.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Philip Morris Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Philip Morris Intl, targeting a price of $125.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Philip Morris Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Philip Morris Intl with a target price of $118.

An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Philip Morris Intl, maintaining a target price of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

