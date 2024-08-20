Decoding MicroStrategy's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on MicroStrategy MSTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 145 uncommon options trades for MicroStrategy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 40 are puts, for a total amount of $3,959,384, and 105 are calls, for a total amount of $5,553,874.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $32.0 to $380.0 for MicroStrategy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MicroStrategy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MicroStrategy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $32.0 to $380.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MicroStrategy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $4.8 $4.75 $4.8 $130.00 $390.3K 1.9K 1.4K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $30.2 $29.75 $29.75 $107.00 $172.5K 44 58 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $38.35 $37.8 $38.35 $123.00 $134.2K 67 50 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $38.35 $38.3 $38.3 $123.00 $134.0K 67 85 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $37.5 $36.8 $37.5 $127.00 $127.5K 100 39

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MicroStrategy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of MicroStrategy

With a trading volume of 10,756,822, the price of MSTR is down by -1.23%, reaching $133.69.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About MicroStrategy

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $2040.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for MicroStrategy, targeting a price of $2150.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Maxim Group keeps a Buy rating on MicroStrategy with a target price of $1930.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

