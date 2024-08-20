Smart Money Is Betting Big In ASML Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on ASML Holding.

Looking at options history for ASML Holding ASML we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 9% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $157,482 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $622,462.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $700.0 and $1000.0 for ASML Holding, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ASML Holding's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ASML Holding's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $700.0 to $1000.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $101.4 $96.5 $101.4 $990.00 $141.9K 0 0 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $63.2 $62.5 $62.5 $900.00 $125.0K 529 20 ASML CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/06/24 $41.0 $39.4 $40.1 $915.00 $100.2K 30 1 ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $30.7 $30.6 $30.7 $935.00 $79.8K 5 1 ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $36.4 $36.2 $36.4 $900.00 $69.1K 128 23

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Current Position of ASML Holding

Trading volume stands at 190,818, with ASML's price up by 0.23%, positioned at $935.31.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 57 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

