What the Options Market Tells Us About Walmart

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Walmart. Our analysis of options history for Walmart WMT revealed 33 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $573,006, and 26 were calls, valued at $2,932,744.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $36.67 to $80.0 for Walmart during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Walmart stands at 3471.52, with a total volume reaching 31,787.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Walmart, situated within the strike price corridor from $36.67 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Walmart Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.7 $6.65 $6.65 $70.00 $332.5K 12.7K 2.5K WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.65 $6.6 $6.65 $70.00 $317.2K 12.7K 2.0K WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.5 $1.47 $1.49 $75.00 $285.1K 8.7K 2.3K WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.4 $6.35 $6.4 $70.00 $277.1K 12.7K 4.0K WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.6 $6.55 $6.6 $70.00 $231.0K 12.7K 852

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the firm's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Walmart, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 4,866,109, the price of WMT is up by 0.46%, reaching $73.79.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 87 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Walmart

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $80.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $80.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $82.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $78.

An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $85.

An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $76.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walmart options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.