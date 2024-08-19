Vistra Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Vistra. Our analysis of options history for Vistra VST revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 12% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $176,000, and 6 were calls, valued at $396,681.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $95.0 for Vistra, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vistra's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vistra's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Vistra Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $9.3 $9.1 $9.2 $85.00 $138.0K 860 150 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.7 $15.5 $15.7 $77.50 $124.0K 173 80 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $43.8 $42.1 $43.5 $40.00 $82.6K 21 25 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.4 $4.2 $4.2 $80.00 $67.2K 1.1K 237 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.7 $15.5 $15.7 $77.50 $45.5K 173 135

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Vistra's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,370,452, with VST's price up by 0.66%, positioned at $79.88.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 78 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vistra options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.