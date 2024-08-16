Decoding Okta's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Okta.

Looking at options history for Okta OKTA we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $111,069 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $255,442.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $110.0 for Okta during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Okta's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Okta's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Okta Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.25 $3.15 $3.21 $105.00 $72.3K 1.4K 296 OKTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $6.65 $6.55 $6.65 $95.00 $50.5K 777 196 OKTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.0 $4.95 $5.0 $100.00 $38.0K 6.9K 135 OKTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.63 $1.57 $1.62 $80.00 $34.6K 1.0K 251 OKTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.55 $2.55 $2.55 $92.00 $30.8K 343 133

About Okta

Okta is a cloud-native security company that focuses on identity and access management. The San Francisco-based firm went public in 2017 and focuses on two key client stakeholder groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable a company's employees to securely access its cloud-based and on-premises resources. The firm's customer offerings allow its clients' customers to securely access the client's applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Okta, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Okta Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,236,784, the price of OKTA is down -0.49% at $95.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Okta options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.