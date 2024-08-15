Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ON Semiconductor Options

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in ON Semiconductor ON, a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in ON usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 10 options transactions for ON Semiconductor. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 60% being bullish and 20% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 9 are puts, valued at $352,195, and there was a single call, worth $39,500.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $95.0 for ON Semiconductor over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ON Semiconductor's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ON Semiconductor's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $95.0, over the past month.

ON Semiconductor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.75 $10.7 $10.7 $80.00 $80.2K 2.2K 105 ON PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $22.55 $22.35 $22.55 $95.00 $42.8K 202 38 ON PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $23.75 $23.2 $23.45 $95.00 $42.2K 0 18 ON PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $22.9 $22.5 $22.7 $95.00 $40.8K 202 18 ON CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.95 $3.3 $3.95 $70.00 $39.5K 791 115

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ON Semiconductor, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

ON Semiconductor's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 7,843,720, the ON's price is up by 6.75%, now at $75.88.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 74 days.

What The Experts Say On ON Semiconductor

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $94.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for ON Semiconductor, targeting a price of $90.

An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on ON Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on ON Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ON Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $97.

An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Buy rating on ON Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.