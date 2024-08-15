Decoding Mastercard's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Mastercard. Our analysis of options history for Mastercard MA revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $555,010, and 6 were calls, valued at $629,551.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $380.0 to $480.0 for Mastercard during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Mastercard stands at 408.64, with a total volume reaching 377.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Mastercard, situated within the strike price corridor from $380.0 to $480.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $58.2 $55.95 $56.5 $470.00 $344.6K 545 61 MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.4 $26.9 $26.9 $440.00 $228.6K 91 85 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $108.5 $106.9 $106.9 $380.00 $128.2K 16 12 MA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $21.45 $20.6 $21.0 $470.00 $128.1K 243 61 MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $26.5 $25.25 $25.7 $480.00 $97.6K 647 39

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

In light of the recent options history for Mastercard, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Mastercard's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,882,834, the MA's price is up by 1.86%, now at $468.71.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days.

Expert Opinions on Mastercard

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $529.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Mastercard, targeting a price of $515.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Mastercard, targeting a price of $536.

An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Mastercard, maintaining a target price of $540.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Mastercard with a target price of $538.

An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Mastercard, maintaining a target price of $520.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

