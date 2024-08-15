Vertiv Hldgs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Vertiv Hldgs VRT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VRT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Vertiv Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $243,074, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $476,411.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $72.5 and $100.0 for Vertiv Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertiv Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $72.5 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $17.8 $17.6 $17.8 $72.50 $154.8K 82 94 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.2 $4.2 $4.2 $90.00 $112.5K 378 268 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $2.95 $2.9 $2.9 $82.00 $106.8K 48 400 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $0.7 $0.55 $0.6 $83.00 $66.0K 2.3K 1.3K VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.1 $1.05 $1.1 $100.00 $55.0K 6.1K 541

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vertiv Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Vertiv Hldgs's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,725,663, the VRT's price is up by 1.96%, now at $81.73.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Vertiv Hldgs

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $96.33333333333333.

An analyst from Mizuho upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $92.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $104.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs with a target price of $93.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vertiv Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.