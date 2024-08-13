This Is What Whales Are Betting On T-Mobile US

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on T-Mobile US. Our analysis of options history for T-Mobile US TMUS revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 77% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $149,273, and 5 were calls, valued at $194,692.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $210.0 for T-Mobile US, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for T-Mobile US's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across T-Mobile US's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $210.0, over the past month.

T-Mobile US Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $72.0 $70.8 $72.0 $130.00 $50.4K 17 1 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $99.0 $97.0 $99.0 $100.00 $49.5K 9 5 TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.5 $11.2 $11.22 $180.00 $47.0K 404 133 TMUS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.35 $11.15 $11.2 $180.00 $38.0K 404 169 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.1 $3.85 $3.9 $210.00 $33.9K 472 211

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the us T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the us retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with T-Mobile US, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is T-Mobile US Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,735,908, the TMUS's price is up by 0.19%, now at $195.33.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On T-Mobile US

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $215.6.

An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on T-Mobile US, maintaining a target price of $210.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on T-Mobile US with a target price of $216.

An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on T-Mobile US with a target price of $197.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for T-Mobile US, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.