Oracle Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Oracle.

Looking at options history for Oracle ORCL we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $156,480 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $543,303.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $175.0 for Oracle over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Oracle options trades today is 1296.25 with a total volume of 1,410.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Oracle's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Oracle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $6.35 $6.3 $6.35 $130.00 $253.3K 112 430 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $26.0 $25.7 $25.7 $110.00 $71.9K 38 28 ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.25 $3.15 $3.2 $125.00 $52.4K 3.1K 291 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $3.2 $2.83 $3.1 $133.00 $46.8K 191 163 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $14.0 $13.85 $13.95 $130.00 $44.6K 2.2K 39

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

In light of the recent options history for Oracle, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Oracle's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 2,531,093, the price of ORCL is up by 1.25%, reaching $134.24.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 27 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.