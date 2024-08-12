Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Snap

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Snap. Our analysis of options history for Snap SNAP revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 75% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $335,198, and 3 were calls, valued at $277,717.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $15.0 for Snap over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Snap options trades today is 7995.75 with a total volume of 8,243.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Snap's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

Snap 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.81 $0.78 $0.78 $11.00 $204.6K 209 5.5K SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.86 $0.84 $0.84 $8.00 $84.1K 29.8K 1.0K SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.25 $3.2 $3.2 $12.00 $80.6K 526 252 SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $12.00 $79.0K 5.5K 209 SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.7 $6.6 $6.64 $15.00 $57.7K 20.5K 87

About Snap

Snap owns one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, claiming more than 400 million daily active users as of the end of 2023. Snap generates nearly all its revenue from advertising. While only about one quarter of users are in North America, the region accounts for about 65% of sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Snap, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Snap

Currently trading with a volume of 15,188,019, the SNAP's price is down by 0.0%, now at $9.05.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Snap, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.