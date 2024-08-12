Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Snap

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Snap. Our analysis of options history for Snap SNAP revealed 8 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 75% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $335,198, and 3 were calls, valued at $277,717.
What's The Price Target?
Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $15.0 for Snap over the recent three months.
Analyzing Volume & Open Interest
In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Snap options trades today is 7995.75 with a total volume of 8,243.00.
In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Snap's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.
Snap 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot
Noteworthy Options Activity:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|SNAP
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|12/20/24
|$0.81
|$0.78
|$0.78
|$11.00
|$204.6K
|209
|5.5K
|SNAP
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/17/25
|$0.86
|$0.84
|$0.84
|$8.00
|$84.1K
|29.8K
|1.0K
|SNAP
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|12/20/24
|$3.25
|$3.2
|$3.2
|$12.00
|$80.6K
|526
|252
|SNAP
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|06/20/25
|$3.9
|$3.8
|$3.8
|$12.00
|$79.0K
|5.5K
|209
|SNAP
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/16/26
|$6.7
|$6.6
|$6.64
|$15.00
|$57.7K
|20.5K
|87
About Snap
Snap owns one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, claiming more than 400 million daily active users as of the end of 2023. Snap generates nearly all its revenue from advertising. While only about one quarter of users are in North America, the region accounts for about 65% of sales.
Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Snap, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.
Present Market Standing of Snap
- Currently trading with a volume of 15,188,019, the SNAP's price is down by 0.0%, now at $9.05.
- RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.
- Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days.
Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.
If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Snap, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.