What the Options Market Tells Us About Netflix

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Netflix. Our analysis of options history for Netflix NFLX revealed 94 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 51 were puts, with a value of $5,578,059, and 43 were calls, valued at $2,114,253.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $885.0 for Netflix during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Netflix options trades today is 693.1 with a total volume of 9,892.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Netflix's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $885.0 over the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $32.9 $32.85 $32.85 $590.00 $364.6K 1.6K 324 NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $33.0 $32.8 $32.8 $590.00 $272.2K 1.6K 407 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $82.6 $80.05 $81.3 $715.00 $260.1K 15 86 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $83.0 $80.0 $81.48 $715.00 $236.2K 15 54 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $84.3 $82.2 $83.25 $715.00 $208.1K 15 25

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 275 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm recently began introducing ad-supported subscription plans, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Netflix, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,993,237, with NFLX's price down by -0.13%, positioned at $633.14.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 65 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Netflix

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $704.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Netflix, targeting a price of $725.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Netflix, targeting a price of $659.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $710.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Netflix with a target price of $780.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Netflix, targeting a price of $650.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.