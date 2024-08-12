Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MRNA Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Moderna MRNA, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRNA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Moderna. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 68% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $875,364, and 4 are calls, amounting to $237,304.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $130.0 for Moderna, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Moderna's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Moderna's significant trades, within a strike price range of $85.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

Moderna Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.6 $14.9 $15.9 $85.00 $318.0K 447 200 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $26.35 $26.25 $26.3 $105.00 $126.2K 18.8K 72 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.7 $7.55 $7.7 $85.00 $92.4K 998 151 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.86 $2.85 $2.85 $90.00 $74.4K 1.2K 628 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $18.0 $17.65 $17.65 $125.00 $65.3K 108 39

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 39 mRNA development candidates in clinical trials as of mid-2023. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

In light of the recent options history for Moderna, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Moderna's Current Market Status

With a volume of 780,533, the price of MRNA is down -3.18% at $82.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Moderna

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $121.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Moderna with a target price of $155.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Moderna with a target price of $125.

An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $90.

An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $157.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank has elevated its stance to Hold, setting a new price target at $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Moderna, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.