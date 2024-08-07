Marathon Digital Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marathon Digital Holdings.

Looking at options history for Marathon Digital Holdings MARA we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $174,428 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $2,064,678.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $50.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Digital Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Digital Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.65 $6.45 $6.65 $22.00 $431.5K 2.3K 1.1K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.65 $6.45 $6.65 $22.00 $332.5K 2.3K 501 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.65 $5.55 $5.55 $14.00 $111.0K 101 201 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $0.72 $0.52 $0.52 $19.00 $104.0K 530 2.1K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $10.15 $9.55 $10.0 $10.00 $100.0K 4.7K 200

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company currently operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment. The Crypto-currency Machines are located in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Marathon Digital Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Marathon Digital Holdings

With a volume of 16,791,816, the price of MARA is down -2.84% at $16.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Marathon Digital Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $20.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Marathon Digital Holdings with a target price of $20.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Marathon Digital Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.