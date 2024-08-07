A Closer Look at Chipotle Mexican Grill's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CMG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 16% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $632,836, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $397,187.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $38.6 to $88.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Chipotle Mexican Grill stands at 3622.33, with a total volume reaching 3,179.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Chipotle Mexican Grill, situated within the strike price corridor from $38.6 to $88.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $0.6 $0.5 $0.5 $57.00 $125.0K 16.1K 428 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.1 $3.9 $4.1 $45.00 $114.0K 2.7K 279 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.55 $2.5 $2.55 $55.00 $110.4K 10.8K 998 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.2 $3.0 $3.2 $42.00 $95.6K 959 300 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.5 $3.3 $3.5 $43.00 $82.6K 696 237

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $9.9 billion in 2023. The Mexican concept is predominately company-owned, although it recently inked a development agreement with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of nearly 3,440 stores at the end of 2023, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Chipotle Mexican Grill, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Chipotle Mexican Grill Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,556,569, the price of CMG is up by 1.65%, reaching $54.97.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $58.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill with a target price of $62.

An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Neutral rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, maintaining a target price of $54.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Hold rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill, targeting a price of $53.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill with a target price of $67.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.