Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Deere Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Deere DE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Deere.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 76% bullish and 15%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $476,388, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $53,600.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $260.0 to $350.0 for Deere during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Deere's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Deere's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $260.0 to $350.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Deere 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.5 $5.3 $5.5 $260.00 $87.1K 195 414 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $56.15 $53.6 $53.6 $330.00 $53.6K 25 0 DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.75 $6.4 $6.4 $270.00 $50.5K 417 93 DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $27.65 $27.45 $27.45 $350.00 $41.1K 352 38 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.25 $6.15 $6.4 $270.00 $40.9K 417 548

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry in their green and yellow livery. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, which includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Deere, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Deere

With a volume of 364,113, the price of DE is up 0.05% at $345.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

What The Experts Say On Deere

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $411.5.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Deere, maintaining a target price of $375.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Deere with a target price of $448.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Deere with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.