Decoding Autodesk's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Autodesk ADSK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADSK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Autodesk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $538,813, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $54,500.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $270.0 for Autodesk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Autodesk's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Autodesk's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $160.0 to $270.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Autodesk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $1.7 $1.7 $1.7 $227.50 $112.2K 5 662 ADSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.2 $6.2 $9.2 $160.00 $91.9K 107 100 ADSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $9.7 $9.4 $9.7 $240.00 $82.4K 812 141 ADSK PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $16.2 $15.8 $16.2 $240.00 $81.0K 497 61 ADSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.0 $10.9 $10.9 $270.00 $54.5K 1.9K 0

About Autodesk

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Autodesk, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Autodesk Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 830,824, the ADSK's price is up by 2.56%, now at $231.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 23 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Autodesk options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.