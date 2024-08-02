Cisco Systems Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cisco Systems. Our analysis of options history for Cisco Systems CSCO revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $217,671, and 5 were calls, valued at $302,832.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $27.5 to $50.0 for Cisco Systems over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cisco Systems's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cisco Systems's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $27.5 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.05 $3.95 $4.05 $47.50 $119.0K 786 6 CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.26 $1.21 $1.21 $50.00 $98.2K 8.2K 930 CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.3 $3.3 $3.3 $47.50 $66.0K 6.9K 402 CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.3 $3.25 $3.3 $47.50 $66.0K 6.9K 2 CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.9 $1.83 $1.9 $47.50 $47.1K 8.6K 391

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software like firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employees 80,000 employees and sells its products globally.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cisco Systems, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Cisco Systems's Current Market Status

With a volume of 21,134,011, the price of CSCO is down -1.62% at $46.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cisco Systems, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.