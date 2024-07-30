PDD Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on PDD Holdings. Our analysis of options history for PDD Holdings PDD revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $180,300, and 8 were calls, valued at $401,277.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $160.0 for PDD Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PDD Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PDD Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $160.0, over the past month.

PDD Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $11.9 $11.55 $11.9 $120.00 $114.2K 0 100 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $12.6 $11.95 $11.95 $120.00 $60.1K 0 300 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $11.9 $11.85 $11.9 $120.00 $59.5K 0 250 PDD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/23/24 $2.49 $2.16 $2.31 $135.00 $46.2K 63 300 PDD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $4.75 $4.35 $4.56 $130.00 $45.5K 139 200

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with PDD Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is PDD Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 150,383, the price of PDD is down -0.6% at $126.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for PDD Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.