Smart Money Is Betting Big In RIVN Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Rivian Automotive RIVN, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in RIVN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Rivian Automotive. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 38% bullish and 53% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $32,000, and 12 calls, totaling $463,241.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2.5 to $35.0 for Rivian Automotive during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Rivian Automotive options trades today is 11452.5 with a total volume of 9,383.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Rivian Automotive's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.5 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $14.8 $13.95 $13.95 $2.50 $69.7K 1 190 RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.7 $2.47 $2.53 $17.50 $50.5K 2.3K 200 RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.34 $2.21 $2.32 $35.00 $46.3K 11.8K 201 RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.75 $6.7 $6.75 $10.00 $40.5K 36.5K 0 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.1 $2.01 $2.01 $20.00 $40.4K 32.1K 207

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

In light of the recent options history for Rivian Automotive, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Rivian Automotive's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 17,670,081, the RIVN's price is up by 3.38%, now at $16.82.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days.

Expert Opinions on Rivian Automotive

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $17.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $19.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $13.

An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $14.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $20.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $19.

