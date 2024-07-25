Pfizer's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Pfizer. Our analysis of options history for Pfizer PFE revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $296,355, and 18 were calls, valued at $1,032,173.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $35.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.3 $5.2 $5.3 $35.00 $159.0K 86 300 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $0.73 $0.72 $0.72 $31.00 $121.9K 19.3K 5.3K PFE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.42 $2.41 $2.42 $30.00 $106.2K 52.1K 3.4K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.6 $0.59 $0.6 $31.00 $101.5K 19.3K 3.1K PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.53 $2.5 $2.53 $28.00 $89.3K 22.1K 1.2K

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

In light of the recent options history for Pfizer, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 10,278,316, the PFE's price is up by 2.22%, now at $30.64.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $41.25.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer with a target price of $30.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

