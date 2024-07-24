Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Philip Morris Intl

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Philip Morris Intl PM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Philip Morris Intl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $181,959, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $215,636.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $130.0 for Philip Morris Intl during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Philip Morris Intl options trades today is 1482.29 with a total volume of 1,335.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Philip Morris Intl's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Philip Morris Intl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.45 $2.35 $2.35 $110.00 $116.3K 1.2K 566 PM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.3 $10.0 $10.3 $120.00 $44.2K 4 85 PM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $32.4 $31.7 $31.91 $80.00 $38.2K 264 12 PM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $9.6 $9.3 $9.5 $120.00 $38.0K 95 80 PM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $9.6 $9.3 $9.49 $120.00 $37.9K 95 11

About Philip Morris Intl

Created from the international operations of Altria in 2008, Philip Morris International sells cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heatsticks, vapes, and oral nicotine offerings primarily outside of the US. With the 2022 acquisition of Swedish Match, a leading manufacturer of traditional oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches primarily in the US and Scandinavia, PMI has not only diversified away from smokeable products but also gained a toehold into the US to sell its iQOS heatsticks.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Philip Morris Intl, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Philip Morris Intl

Currently trading with a volume of 7,343,590, the PM's price is up by 1.71%, now at $111.43.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Philip Morris Intl

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $119.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Philip Morris Intl, targeting a price of $118.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Philip Morris Intl with a target price of $120.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Philip Morris Intl options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.