United Parcel Service Unusual Options Activity For July 24

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards United Parcel Service UPS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UPS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for United Parcel Service. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $595,980, and 12 are calls, amounting to $2,520,350.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $200.0 for United Parcel Service over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Parcel Service options trades today is 1037.23 with a total volume of 7,840.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Parcel Service's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.85 $8.5 $8.85 $130.00 $885.0K 119 2.0K UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.85 $8.5 $8.8 $130.00 $880.0K 119 1.0K UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.2 $13.7 $13.9 $120.00 $486.5K 576 351 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.25 $6.15 $6.15 $125.00 $220.1K 789 430 UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.3 $3.25 $3.3 $130.00 $176.5K 2.1K 1.2K

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remainder. UPS is currently pursuing "strategic alternatives" for its truck brokerage unit, Coyote, which it acquired in 2015.

Current Position of United Parcel Service

Trading volume stands at 6,594,034, with UPS's price up by 0.33%, positioned at $128.1.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 92 days.

Expert Opinions on United Parcel Service

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $145.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on United Parcel Service, maintaining a target price of $134.

An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $159.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $140.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $132.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United Parcel Service, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.