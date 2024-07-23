A Closer Look at Palantir Technologies's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Palantir Technologies PLTR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PLTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 29 extraordinary options activities for Palantir Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 68% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $575,170, and 23 are calls, amounting to $1,156,746.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $40.0 for Palantir Technologies over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.3 $2.27 $2.27 $22.00 $227.0K 5.0K 1.0K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $2.18 $2.13 $2.19 $27.00 $218.5K 5.7K 4.2K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.15 $1.14 $1.14 $27.00 $111.5K 7.6K 1.1K PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.2 $14.05 $14.05 $40.00 $109.5K 652 79 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $0.66 $0.65 $0.66 $29.00 $68.7K 17.2K 40.9K

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Palantir Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Palantir Technologies

With a volume of 30,150,016, the price of PLTR is up 1.37% at $28.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Palantir Technologies

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $22.0.

An analyst from Mizuho downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $22.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.