Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on SOFI Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on SoFi Techs.

Looking at options history for SoFi Techs SOFI we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $865,453 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $274,270.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $10.0 for SoFi Techs over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoFi Techs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoFi Techs's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $10.0 in the last 30 days.

SoFi Techs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $0.28 $0.27 $0.28 $7.00 $700.0K 9.4K 45.3K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.55 $4.5 $4.55 $3.00 $45.5K 5.2K 101 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $2.15 $2.1 $2.15 $10.00 $43.0K 15.0K 214 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $2.15 $2.1 $2.15 $10.00 $43.0K 15.0K 14 SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $0.12 $0.11 $0.12 $6.50 $38.5K 9.7K 2

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Present Market Standing of SoFi Techs

With a volume of 25,950,430, the price of SOFI is down -1.23% at $7.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On SoFi Techs

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $8.333333333333334.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for SoFi Techs, targeting a price of $8.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $10.

An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on SoFi Techs, which currently sits at a price target of $7.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SoFi Techs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.