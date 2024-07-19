This Is What Whales Are Betting On AT&T

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on AT&T.

Looking at options history for AT&T T we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $195,212 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $233,106.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $18.0 to $25.0 for AT&T during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AT&T stands at 18247.43, with a total volume reaching 2,777.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AT&T, situated within the strike price corridor from $18.0 to $25.0, throughout the last 30 days.

AT&T Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.86 $0.83 $0.83 $20.00 $103.7K 74.6K 138 T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.0 $5.9 $6.0 $25.00 $47.4K 0 0 T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.85 $0.63 $0.85 $19.00 $42.5K 16.4K 1.2K T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.67 $0.66 $0.66 $18.00 $41.0K 3.0K 2 T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $22.00 $38.8K 6.6K 0

About AT&T

The wireless business contributes about two thirds of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 72 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 16% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 22 million customers, but this business only accounts for 3% of revenue. The firm still holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV but does not consolidate this business in its financial statements.

In light of the recent options history for AT&T, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is AT&T Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 29,101,131, the price of T is down by -0.26%, reaching $19.1.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 5 days from now.

Expert Opinions on AT&T

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $22.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on AT&T with a target price of $21.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for AT&T, targeting a price of $26.

In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $18.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $22.

An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on AT&T, maintaining a target price of $23.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

