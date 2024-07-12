Salesforce Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Salesforce. Our analysis of options history for Salesforce CRM revealed 31 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 48% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $266,673, and 25 were calls, valued at $2,421,480.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $320.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Salesforce options trades today is 1676.0 with a total volume of 33,019.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Salesforce's big money trades within a strike price range of $155.0 to $320.0 over the last 30 days.

Salesforce 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/12/24 $52.6 $50.55 $52.6 $200.00 $526.0K 300 100 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $51.5 $49.25 $51.5 $200.00 $494.4K 300 0 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $2.86 $2.73 $2.86 $260.00 $171.6K 595 97 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $15.05 $14.7 $15.05 $240.00 $120.4K 4.0K 114 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $11.25 $11.1 $11.1 $250.00 $110.6K 6.3K 141

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Salesforce, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Salesforce

Trading volume stands at 1,916,874, with CRM's price up by 0.98%, positioned at $253.59.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 47 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

