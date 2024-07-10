Check Out What Whales Are Doing With VLO

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Valero Energy VLO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Valero Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $278,936, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $637,804.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $155.0 for Valero Energy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Valero Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Valero Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $155.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Valero Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.5 $4.35 $4.5 $155.00 $504.9K 457 2 VLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $5.7 $5.65 $5.7 $150.00 $89.5K 5.3K 11 VLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $8.85 $8.65 $8.65 $145.00 $86.5K 213 3 VLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $5.45 $5.4 $5.45 $150.00 $57.7K 5.3K 168 VLO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $78.9 $75.15 $76.67 $70.00 $53.6K 23 0

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has the capacity to produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Valero Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Valero Energy Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 970,211, with VLO's price down by -0.42%, positioned at $145.69.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 15 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Valero Energy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $169.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Valero Energy, targeting a price of $172.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Valero Energy with a target price of $169.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Valero Energy with a target price of $165.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Valero Energy, targeting a price of $171.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Valero Energy, maintaining a target price of $171.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.