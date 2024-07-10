Delta Air Lines Unusual Options Activity For July 10

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Delta Air Lines DAL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DAL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Delta Air Lines. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $322,500, and 5 are calls, amounting to $155,896.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $50.0 for Delta Air Lines during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Delta Air Lines's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Delta Air Lines's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.92 $0.88 $0.92 $45.00 $230.0K 3.8K 128 DAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.93 $0.89 $0.93 $45.00 $46.5K 3.8K 2.6K DAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.92 $0.89 $0.92 $45.00 $46.0K 3.8K 3.1K DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.2 $1.18 $1.19 $50.00 $35.8K 17.0K 515 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.22 $1.19 $1.19 $50.00 $34.7K 17.0K 218

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned the greatest portion of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Delta Air Lines, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Delta Air Lines Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,194,983, the price of DAL is down by -0.05%, reaching $46.87.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Delta Air Lines

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $58.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Delta Air Lines, targeting a price of $61.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Delta Air Lines with a target price of $56.

