Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HUBS

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards HubSpot HUBS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HUBS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for HubSpot. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $242,451, and 6 are calls, amounting to $602,281.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $390.0 and $570.0 for HubSpot, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in HubSpot's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to HubSpot's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $390.0 to $570.0 over the preceding 30 days.

HubSpot 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $180.6 $175.3 $180.0 $410.00 $198.0K 8 14 HUBS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $181.8 $180.0 $180.0 $410.00 $180.0K 8 0 HUBS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $193.0 $184.6 $187.9 $390.00 $131.5K 0 0 HUBS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $44.1 $40.0 $44.1 $570.00 $70.3K 20 0 HUBS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $10.2 $7.8 $7.8 $550.00 $60.8K 1.2K 1

About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Current Position of HubSpot

With a trading volume of 368,379, the price of HUBS is down by -3.91%, reaching $563.27.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for HubSpot

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $750.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $750.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest HubSpot options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.