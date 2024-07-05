Marvell Tech Unusual Options Activity For July 05

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marvell Tech.

Looking at options history for Marvell Tech MRVL we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $399,340 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $414,518.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $90.0 for Marvell Tech, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marvell Tech options trades today is 2686.64 with a total volume of 2,028.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marvell Tech's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.87 $2.85 $2.87 $75.00 $110.5K 11.2K 183 MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.35 $7.2 $7.25 $65.00 $84.8K 443 0 MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.6 $5.5 $5.5 $67.50 $78.1K 956 97 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.15 $14.2 $14.95 $80.00 $74.6K 393 0 MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.3 $4.2 $4.2 $70.00 $63.0K 3.9K 10

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Where Is Marvell Tech Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 3,193,353, with MRVL's price down by -0.07%, positioned at $72.15.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

