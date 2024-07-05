Looking At Oracle's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Oracle ORCL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ORCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Oracle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $217,915, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $364,042.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $146.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $146.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/23/24 $3.55 $3.45 $3.55 $143.00 $177.5K 0 0 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.45 $4.3 $4.3 $145.00 $86.0K 4.8K 687 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $23.05 $22.7 $22.8 $125.00 $79.8K 3.3K 0 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.75 $4.65 $4.75 $145.00 $66.4K 4.8K 453 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $6.9 $6.65 $6.85 $145.00 $40.4K 3.1K 2

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oracle, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Oracle

Currently trading with a volume of 2,095,628, the ORCL's price is up by 0.23%, now at $144.71.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 66 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Oracle

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $139.6.

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $128.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

An analyst from Mizuho has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $170.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $125.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Oracle with a target price of $110.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Oracle with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.