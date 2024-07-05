A Closer Look at Boeing's Options Market Dynamics

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Boeing BA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $202,144, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $914,714.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $160.0 to $260.0 for Boeing during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Boeing's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Boeing's significant trades, within a strike price range of $160.0 to $260.0, over the past month.

Boeing 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $35.65 $35.35 $35.5 $160.00 $142.0K 805 80 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.25 $7.3 $8.2 $260.00 $121.0K 85 2 BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $22.15 $20.8 $21.3 $205.00 $63.9K 390 74 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.1 $12.8 $12.91 $200.00 $60.7K 5.5K 89 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.0 $11.6 $12.0 $200.00 $60.0K 5.5K 0

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Boeing, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Boeing

Currently trading with a volume of 1,430,723, the BA's price is up by 0.26%, now at $184.79.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 26 days.

Expert Opinions on Boeing

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $216.25.

An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Boeing with a target price of $225.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $200.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.