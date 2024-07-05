Vertiv Hldgs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Vertiv Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Vertiv Hldgs VRT revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $95,580, and 10 were calls, valued at $5,030,710.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $91.0 for Vertiv Hldgs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertiv Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $91.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $42.3 $40.7 $41.5 $50.00 $4.0M 4.3K 0 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/12/24 $5.0 $4.4 $5.0 $90.00 $250.0K 5.2K 0 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/12/24 $5.4 $5.0 $5.4 $90.00 $162.0K 5.2K 848 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/12/24 $5.3 $5.0 $5.3 $90.00 $159.0K 5.2K 547 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $12.4 $12.0 $12.0 $80.00 $120.0K 7.2K 18

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vertiv Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Vertiv Hldgs

Trading volume stands at 3,354,527, with VRT's price down by -1.81%, positioned at $91.73.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 26 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Vertiv Hldgs

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $105.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Vertiv Hldgs, targeting a price of $105.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.