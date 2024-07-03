Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in UnitedHealth Group

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $608,918 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $64,220.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $495.0 to $500.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in UnitedHealth Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to UnitedHealth Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $495.0 to $500.0 over the preceding 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $6.8 $5.95 $6.25 $495.00 $309.7K 66 761 UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $5.05 $5.0 $5.0 $495.00 $67.5K 66 0 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $5.9 $5.45 $5.9 $495.00 $59.0K 66 494 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $5.4 $5.05 $5.4 $495.00 $54.0K 66 326 UNH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/12/24 $5.25 $5.0 $5.0 $495.00 $35.5K 66 236

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 53 million members globally, including 5 million outside the U.S. as of mid-2023. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding UnitedHealth Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 175,541, the UNH's price is down by -0.32%, now at $496.62.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About UnitedHealth Group

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $591.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $591.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.