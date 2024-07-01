What the Options Market Tells Us About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Bristol-Myers Squibb. Our analysis of options history for Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $419,706, and 5 were calls, valued at $156,027.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $48.0 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bristol-Myers Squibb's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bristol-Myers Squibb's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $48.0 in the last 30 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.6 $7.45 $7.55 $48.00 $214.4K 567 0 BMY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.95 $3.8 $3.95 $40.00 $63.9K 583 0 BMY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $2.57 $2.29 $2.29 $43.00 $57.2K 34 0 BMY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $1.48 $1.43 $1.43 $42.00 $49.9K 68 15 BMY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $2.36 $1.09 $1.87 $41.00 $36.2K 1 0

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Bristol derives close to 70% of total sales from the U.S., showing a higher dependence on the U.S. market than most of its peer group.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Bristol-Myers Squibb, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 7,489,358, with BMY's price down by -0.35%, positioned at $41.39.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 25 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.