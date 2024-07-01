Smart Money Is Betting Big In Morgan Stanley Options

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Morgan Stanley MS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Morgan Stanley.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $254,000, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $1,304,905.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $110.0 for Morgan Stanley, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Morgan Stanley's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Morgan Stanley's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $3.15 $3.05 $3.1 $110.00 $930.0K 13.0K 42 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.93 $0.9 $0.9 $103.00 $66.8K 1.2K 628 MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $1.11 $1.08 $1.08 $95.00 $54.0K 13.1K 42 MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.05 $5.0 $5.0 $100.00 $50.0K 681 463 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $5.0 $4.95 $5.0 $100.00 $50.0K 681 363

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

Current Position of Morgan Stanley

With a volume of 2,442,062, the price of MS is up 1.14% at $98.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Morgan Stanley with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.