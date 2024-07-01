Ford Motor's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Ford Motor F.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with F, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Ford Motor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $235,940, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $391,301.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $11.0 to $16.17 for Ford Motor over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Ford Motor stands at 18312.0, with a total volume reaching 33,504.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Ford Motor, situated within the strike price corridor from $11.0 to $16.17, throughout the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.36 $0.34 $0.36 $11.82 $142.8K 44.5K 25 F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/05/24 $0.22 $0.21 $0.21 $12.50 $113.2K 24.4K 4.5K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/05/24 $0.24 $0.22 $0.23 $12.50 $67.8K 24.4K 11.3K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.95 $3.85 $3.95 $16.17 $62.4K 1.8K 0 F CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/05/24 $0.24 $0.22 $0.23 $12.50 $56.3K 24.4K 14.2K

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 11% share in the U.K., and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the U.S. made up about 66% of 2023 total company revenue. Ford has about 177,000 employees, including about 59,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Ford Motor, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Ford Motor

With a trading volume of 8,695,535, the price of F is up by 0.92%, reaching $12.65.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Ford Motor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.