Looking At T-Mobile US's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on T-Mobile US TMUS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TMUS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for T-Mobile US.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $267,675, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $160,525.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $170.0 to $180.0 for T-Mobile US over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for T-Mobile US options trades today is 1676.29 with a total volume of 9,565.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for T-Mobile US's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

T-Mobile US Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $2.25 $2.1 $2.1 $175.00 $52.5K 6.4K 106 TMUS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.15 $4.1 $4.1 $180.00 $47.5K 2.7K 49 TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $1.06 $0.86 $0.86 $170.00 $44.9K 457 443 TMUS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $12.0 $11.65 $11.65 $170.00 $44.2K 555 18 TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/05/24 $0.59 $0.25 $0.59 $172.50 $41.3K 240 289

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the us T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the us retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Where Is T-Mobile US Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,889,776, with TMUS's price down by -0.52%, positioned at $176.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 33 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About T-Mobile US

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $195.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for T-Mobile US, targeting a price of $195.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for T-Mobile US, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.