Spotlight on JPMorgan Chase: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase JPM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JPM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 41 uncommon options trades for JPMorgan Chase.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 39% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $377,246, and 33 are calls, for a total amount of $1,974,945.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $240.0 for JPMorgan Chase, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JPMorgan Chase stands at 2420.41, with a total volume reaching 9,969.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JPMorgan Chase, situated within the strike price corridor from $150.0 to $240.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $27.75 $27.75 $27.75 $180.00 $138.7K 3.5K 153 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $27.5 $27.5 $27.5 $180.00 $137.5K 3.5K 103 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $12.75 $12.7 $12.75 $205.00 $98.1K 380 52 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $53.4 $53.15 $53.15 $150.00 $95.6K 1.6K 0 JPM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/05/24 $2.66 $2.65 $2.66 $200.00 $90.1K 3.4K 1.7K

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $3.9 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding JPMorgan Chase, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of JPMorgan Chase

Trading volume stands at 4,761,021, with JPM's price up by 1.21%, positioned at $201.57.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.