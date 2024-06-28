Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on COST Options

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale COST we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $68,415 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,022,268.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $600.0 to $985.0 for Costco Wholesale during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Costco Wholesale options trades today is 265.88 with a total volume of 700.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Costco Wholesale's big money trades within a strike price range of $600.0 to $985.0 over the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.55 $19.2 $19.2 $985.00 $199.6K 1.0K 25 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/12/24 $7.65 $7.35 $7.35 $860.00 $146.2K 276 337 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $148.0 $146.2 $148.0 $775.00 $74.0K 14 0 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $70.3 $69.1 $70.3 $850.00 $70.3K 110 2 COST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/05/24 $68.5 $66.8 $67.5 $785.00 $67.5K 13 0

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and enjoys over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 270 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

In light of the recent options history for Costco Wholesale, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 545,624, with COST's price down by -0.07%, positioned at $850.02.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 88 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Costco Wholesale

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $871.0.

An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $850.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $765.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $890.

An analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $875.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Tigress Financial keeps a Buy rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $975.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

