Smart Money Is Betting Big In FSLR Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on First Solar. Our analysis of options history for First Solar FSLR revealed 43 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 17 were puts, with a value of $895,593, and 26 were calls, valued at $2,262,393.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $360.0 for First Solar over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for First Solar options trades today is 1060.52 with a total volume of 4,337.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for First Solar's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $360.0 over the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.5 $24.85 $26.0 $360.00 $782.6K 11.8K 2 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $5.8 $5.55 $5.9 $250.00 $383.5K 549 31 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $174.5 $170.0 $171.4 $75.00 $205.6K 95 0 FSLR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $41.4 $39.35 $40.38 $280.00 $100.9K 1.2K 0 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $96.0 $93.3 $95.46 $150.00 $95.4K 28 0

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Having examined the options trading patterns of First Solar, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is First Solar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,552,835, the price of FSLR is down -7.41% at $231.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About First Solar

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $306.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $280.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on First Solar with a target price of $344.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Mizuho lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $274.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on First Solar with a target price of $311.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $325.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for First Solar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.