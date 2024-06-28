This Is What Whales Are Betting On Applied Mat

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Applied Mat AMAT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMAT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Applied Mat.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $762,480, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $252,911.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $270.0 for Applied Mat, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Applied Mat stands at 443.2, with a total volume reaching 505.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Applied Mat, situated within the strike price corridor from $110.0 to $270.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $18.6 $18.3 $18.6 $230.00 $558.0K 105 0 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $11.75 $11.65 $11.67 $240.00 $88.6K 358 8 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/05/24 $3.6 $3.45 $3.48 $240.00 $69.0K 162 31 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/12/24 $7.0 $6.95 $7.0 $235.00 $50.4K 237 101 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $11.8 $11.55 $11.68 $240.00 $46.7K 358 118

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Applied Mat, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Applied Mat

With a volume of 1,459,917, the price of AMAT is up 2.76% at $238.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Applied Mat

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $268.3333333333333.

In a positive move, an analyst from Barclays has upgraded their rating to Equal-Weight and adjusted the price target to $225.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $300.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $280.

