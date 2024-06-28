Lululemon Athletica's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lululemon Athletica. Our analysis of options history for Lululemon Athletica LULU revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 19% of traders were bullish, while 76% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $772,890, and 13 were calls, valued at $532,306.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $250.0 to $370.0 for Lululemon Athletica during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lululemon Athletica's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lululemon Athletica's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $55.85 $53.05 $54.0 $350.00 $167.4K 533 62 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $56.25 $54.0 $54.0 $350.00 $118.8K 533 1 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $31.95 $30.6 $31.1 $300.00 $93.3K 53 0 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $30.5 $30.15 $30.5 $300.00 $91.5K 53 111 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $1.9 $1.4 $1.9 $330.00 $70.8K 52 5

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lululemon Athletica, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Lululemon Athletica's Current Market Status

With a volume of 710,327, the price of LULU is down -2.45% at $300.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Lululemon Athletica

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $386.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $470.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Deutsche Bank lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $357.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $338.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $416.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lululemon Athletica options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.