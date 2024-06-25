Viking Therapeutics Unusual Options Activity For June 25

Loading... Loading...

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Viking Therapeutics VKTX, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in VKTX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Viking Therapeutics. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 87% bullish and 0% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $56,000, and 7 calls, totaling $414,979.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $70.0 for Viking Therapeutics during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Viking Therapeutics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Viking Therapeutics's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $1.6 $1.6 $1.6 $60.00 $136.0K 2.0K 596 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $36.1 $34.9 $36.1 $15.00 $90.2K 714 1 VKTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.9 $5.6 $5.6 $37.00 $56.0K 53 6 VKTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $29.0 $27.5 $29.0 $30.00 $55.1K 351 2 VKTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $1.45 $1.3 $1.45 $60.00 $41.6K 2.0K 1.5K

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Viking Therapeutics, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Viking Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,066,972, with VKTX's price up by 0.17%, positioned at $52.21.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 29 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.