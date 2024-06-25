Looking At Goldman Sachs Gr's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Goldman Sachs Gr GS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Goldman Sachs Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $223,021, and 6 are calls, amounting to $241,797.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $310.0 to $470.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $310.0 to $470.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $22.75 $22.05 $22.51 $470.00 $74.2K 205 51 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $22.75 $22.1 $22.52 $470.00 $63.0K 205 23 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $7.85 $7.3 $7.48 $460.00 $59.6K 653 19 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $2.2 $1.71 $2.2 $470.00 $44.0K 1.0K 15 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $7.85 $7.3 $7.54 $460.00 $38.0K 653 19

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Goldman Sachs Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Goldman Sachs Gr

With a volume of 381,881, the price of GS is down -0.68% at $458.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Goldman Sachs Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.