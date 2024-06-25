Decoding Palantir Technologies's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Palantir Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $79,556, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $416,590.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $30.0 for Palantir Technologies during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Palantir Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Palantir Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.5 $4.4 $4.5 $21.00 $135.0K 3.8K 0 PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.85 $4.8 $4.85 $28.00 $79.5K 544 0 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.6 $3.55 $3.55 $25.00 $71.0K 20.8K 4 PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $12.35 $10.65 $12.1 $18.00 $38.7K 0 13 PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.4 $5.35 $5.38 $30.00 $37.6K 13.2K 161

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Palantir Technologies's Current Market Status

With a volume of 11,449,975, the price of PLTR is up 1.88% at $24.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Palantir Technologies

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $24.5.

An analyst from Monness, Crespi, Hardt downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $20.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Argus Research downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $29.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.