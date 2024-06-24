Constellation Energy Unusual Options Activity For June 24

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Constellation Energy CEG, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CEG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Constellation Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $248,700, and 6 are calls, amounting to $278,260.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $310.0 for Constellation Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Constellation Energy options trades today is 259.17 with a total volume of 115.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Constellation Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.5 $5.0 $5.0 $165.00 $100.0K 12 0 CEG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $27.1 $26.6 $27.1 $230.00 $75.8K 353 0 CEG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $76.1 $75.2 $75.2 $270.00 $75.2K 0 10 CEG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $74.3 $73.5 $73.5 $270.00 $73.5K 0 0 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $23.1 $22.9 $22.9 $240.00 $54.9K 1.1K 26

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

Constellation Energy's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 897,563, the CEG's price is down by -0.49%, now at $217.06.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 38 days.

What The Experts Say On Constellation Energy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $235.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Constellation Energy, maintaining a target price of $241.

An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $218.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $249.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $237.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $230.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.